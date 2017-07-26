Woman Arrested in Japan Over Allegedly Destroying $1 Million Violin Collection [VIDEO]

A woman has been arrested in Nagoya, Japan accused of allegedly violently trashing a collection of 54 violins and 70 string bows in 2014

The collection, which is believed to have included a valuable Nicola Amati instrument, was valued at in excess of ¥105.9 Million (US $1,560,000).

The alleged victim was Norwegian-born Japan-based professional violinist and instrument repairer, Daniel Olsen Chen, 62.

His ex-wife Midori Kawamiya, 34, has been arrested and charged over the damage.

Prosecutors will argue that the accused broke into the Nagoya workshop, through a window, sometime between January 30th and February 19th, 2014 – whilst the alleged victim was away on a business trip.

Presumptions of innocence apply.

A video of the destruction was posted by the victim on YouTube in August, 2016.

The victim has indicated he is slowly working on fixing the trashed collection, but has asserted it will probably take him the rest of his life to complete.

